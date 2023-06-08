Charlie Crist to serve as U.S. ambassador for global aviation

Charlie Crist, who left his job in Congress last summer to focus exclusively on the 2022 Florida gubernatorial race — he was unsuccessful — has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as ambassador to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations created to promote the safety and orderly development of civil aviation around the world, according to its government website.

It’s managed by a Secretariat, which is governed by a Council made up of 36 member-states, including the U.S., with its headquarters located in Montreal in Canada.

One of the Americans who served in the role recently was Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the “Miracle on the Hudson” air pilot, according to Newsweek.

Sullenberger left the post last year, according to a statement at Airliners.net.

For Crist, it’s a chance to get back into public service after he lost the governor’s race, with Gov. Ron DeSantis winning by more than 19 percentage points.

His political career began in the Florida House in 1992 and rose to power over the years. Crist previously had served as a Florida governor, Attorney General and Education Commissioner, as well as a U.S. Representative in Washington D.C. representing Pinellas County from 2016 until last August.

Crist turns 67 next month.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.