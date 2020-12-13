Chief Press’ annual family holiday coming soon, with a few COVID restrictions in place

While the party might look a little different this year, the message is the same: Bring communities together in the spirit of friendship and the holidays.

The Chief Press Foundation and Belafonte Tacolcy Center invites the community to the 16th Annual Family Holiday event from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the center, located at 6161 NW 9th Avenue in Miami.

“We’ll likely have our Santa Claus out there, but it likely won’t be the same party with games and food,” said Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press. “It really has been a grand party. But we have to find a way.

“This keeps one of the strongest parts of our sister city initiative with Liberty City strong.”

When the event started, it distributed 50 gifts to kids. Now it hosts between 400 and 500 children each year. It is an event that Press started through his foundation with the aim to create a better connection between inner city children and police.

“It has been one of the most amazing things I’ve been a part of,” Press said. “The best part is that we’ve had great engagement with the children and the Key Biscayne residents. It has been a gift to watch that. That’s what it’s all about.”

This year, because of Covid, they can’t. But the giving doesn’t stop.

Through Dec. 17, toy donations are being accepted at the police department, and are welcomed for children of all ages, from infants to early teens. Press said with the older children, it is easier to provide gift cards.

“With Covid looking us in the eye right now, things are looking different, unfortunately,” Press said. “My hope is that people who want to give, will through the Chief Press Foundation or by dropping off a gift to the police station, unwrapped.”

Want to donate?

Financial donations can be made online to the Chief Press Foundation click here. Gifts are accepted at the police department.