Choice. It is arguably the most valuable ability we have.

Yet, it can also be the most exhausting. We make hundreds of choices every day. If you’re a parent, multiply that by two for each kid. Most of our decisions are made in a bubble.

They affect only us or our household.

Then there are choices we make that affect others: our neighbors, our community, our village. We are all experiencing the difficulty finding objective, unbiased, clear, concise information from which to make these decisions. No matter how much we are bombarded with disinformation that confuses our decision-making process ... resist. Ask yourself what is important for you, your family, and the village. Believe verifiable facts.

The three facts that drive my decision to VOTE FOR the GO Bonds are:

1) The key NEEDS to undertake large infrastructure and resiliency projects to secure property values and ensure its livability in the long run.

2) The village currently has an established process for approving large infrastructure projects; the GO Bond doesn’t change that process. Each project will still need to go through the same approval through the council and can be judged individually on its merits. If you think a specific project will not be effective, you will still have a say.

3) My vote FOR the bonds gives us the ability to access an additional financing tool. It does not obligate us to use it, it does not incur any debt, it is not a “blank check,” and it will not raise our property taxes.

As it relates to the GO Bonds, voting yes is not voting for an increase in property taxes. If you believe the key will need to undertake infrastructure projects, and if believe that as a property owning residents it is our responsibility to fund them, then voting FOR the GO Bonds will allow us to do this in the most cost efficient way (i.e. the least amount of property tax increase compared to other funding mechanisms).

My grandparents first chose to live in Key Biscayne nearly 40 years ago. My parents first moved into the key over 30 years ago. I have lived on and off Key Biscayne my whole life. One of my earliest memories is getting lost in the high weeds and patches of grass that used to exist where the beautiful Village Green now stands. Can we imagine now, not having created that park?

When we come together as a community, we know how to enhance the island we get so much from on a daily basis. I choose Key Biscayne. I choose it for myself, I choose it for my kids. It’s a precious choice. How we secure that same choice for our children and grandchildren will depend on the choices we make now.