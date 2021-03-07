You might think, “I voted, so I’ve done my part.” Wrong.

The 2020 election saw record breaking voter turnout – and if you voted, you did what’s necessary for democracy to work. You might still feel a bit out of sorts, no matter what side of the political spectrum you fall. But now is not the time to pull back.

Today, on the 43rd day of the new presidency, there is much discussion about the Biden Administration’s goals, relief programs and new legislation. This is an excellent time to brush up on what’s new and what’s not. Plenty has changed, but how do we follow it all?

Who? Where? How?

What exactly is going on is not always easy to follow. Find out how to get involved, how to speak up, how to ask questions, and how to share your concerns and suggestions with your current representatives.

Take it from the top:

President and Vice President

(elected for four years and a partisan office)

www.WhiteHouse.gov

Do you feel the urge to reach out to the new president? You can. Not surprising, President Joe Biden has a website

The site allows you to follow the new administration closely. Sign up, read up and submit your suggestions click here.

Want to leave a comment or call the White House Switchboard? Go ahead!

Comments: (202) 456-1111

Switchboard: (202) 456-1414

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, the first “Second Gentleman of the United States,” live about 2.5 miles from the White House at Number One Observatory Circle.

The first female VP Kamala Harris has a “direct” email address: vice.president@whitehouse.gov

US Congress = The House of Representatives & The Senate

www.congress.gov

The U.S. bicameral system of the legislative branch – the Congress – is composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Currently, about 41% of governments worldwide have bicameral legislatures.

To balance the interests of both the small and large states, the Framers of the Constitution divided the power of Congress between the two houses. Every state has an equal voice in the Senate, while representation in the House of Representatives is based on the size of each state's population.

50 Senators in the US Senate

(elected for 6 years and a partisan office)

www.senate.gov

Every state, independent of size or population, is represented by two US Senators. All Florida voters cast their ballot for the two US Senators. The two offices are currently held by:

US Senator Marco Rubio (R)

(up for re-election 2022)

Washington DC / Phone: (202) 224-3041

Miami Dade / Phone: (305) 596-4224

7400 SW 87th Ave #270, Miami 33166

US Senator Rick Scott (R)

(up for re-election 2024)

Washington DC Phone: (202) 224-5274

Miami Dade Phone: (786) 501-7141

901 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Miami, FL 33134

435 US House Representatives in Washington DC.

(elected for two years and a partisan office)

www.house.gov

27 House Reps for Florida

KB Voters live in Congressional District 27.

Tied to the changing population of each state, House Representatives are re-allocated every 10 years after the US Census. Florida won two additional house seats in 2010 (from 25 to 27) – and is likely to gain another two seats following the results of the 2020 census.

All states are divided into Congressional Districts – each of them represented by one single seat Congressional House Representative.

US House Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R)

(up for re-election 2022)

Washington DC Phone: (202) 225-3931

Miami Dade Phone: (305) 668-2285

3961 NW 7th Street, Bay E, Miami FL 33126 (opening soon)

The Florida Legislature

www.myflorida.com

40 Florida State Senators

(elected for four years and a partisan office).

www.flsenate.gov

KB Voters live in State Senate District 37.

The US follows a federalist system – dividing power between multiple levels of government: first on the national level, then again on the state level, followed by the county and municipality level.

The Florida legislature is composed of the 40 State Senators and 120 State House Representatives.

Each State Senator is responsible for one of 40 districts (and according to the 2010 census a population of approximately 470,000 residents).

State Senator Ileana Garcia

(up for re-election 2024)

Tallahassee Phone: (850) 487-5037

Miami Dade Office:(305) 442-6841

2828 Coral Way, Suite 208, Miami, FL 33145

120 Florida State House Representatives

(elected for 2 years and a partisan office)

myfloridahouse.gov

KB voters live in State Senate District 112

Each of Florida’s 120 state house representatives is answering to one of 120 districts - with a population of approximately 157,000 residents each.

State House Representative Nicholas (Nick) X. Duran

(up for re-election 2022)

Tallahassee Phone: (850) 717-5112

Miami Dade Phone: (305) 860.-7119

Coral Way, Suite 302, Miami, FL 33145

Miami Dade County

www.MiamiDade.gov

Mrs. Mayor and 13 Miami Dade County Commission Districts

(elected for four years and a non-partisan position)

Miami-Dade country is the next level of government, led by newly elected Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

(up for re-election 2024)

www.miamidade.gov

Miami Dade Phone: (305)375-5071

Switchboard: (305) 375-1880

Stephen P. Clark Center

111 NW 1st Street, 29th Floor, Miami, FL 33128

As the largest county in Florida, Miami Dade is divided into 13 County Commission Districts.

KB voters live in County Commission District 7.

Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado

(up for re-election 2024)

Miami Dade Phone: (305) 375.-5680

District7@miamidade.gov

Stephen P. Clark Center

111 NW 1st Street, #220, Miami, FL 33128

Nine School Board Members serve the 4th largest school district in the US

(elected for 4 years and a non-partisan office)

www.dadeschools.net/schoolboard

345,000 students and 40,000 employees make up the Miami-Dade school district represented by nine school board members answering to students, parents, and guardians. KB falls into School Board District 6.

School Board Members can be reached at Phone: (305) 995-1334. Find more information here:

KB voters live in School Board District 6

The Village of Key Biscayne

www.keybiscayne.fl.gov

Most close to home is our Village of Key Biscayne government. Before it incorporated in 1991, Key Biscayne was part of unincorporated Dade. Since then, Key Biscayne has gained control over critical aspects of island life, from its own municipality government, schools, police, fire & rescue and much more.

Key Biscayne operates under the Council-Manager form of government. Legislative authority is vested in a seven-member Village Council consisting of a mayor and six council members.

All of them welcome residents of and voters in Key Biscayne to get involved, attend council meetings, and participate in committees to help and understand how we can shape Key Biscayne’s future.

The next Council Meetings will be

Date: March 9, 2021

Time: 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm

560 Crandon Blvd (Rear of Fire Station)

Key Biscayne, Fl 33149

You can livestream meetings HERE or watch Channel 77 or Channel 99, the Village's Government Access cable channels.

Council of the Village of Key Biscayne

(the mayor is elected for two years, council members for four years. All offices are non-partisan)

Mayor Michael (Mike) Davey

mdavey@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Phone: (917) 535-1966

Brett Moss

bmoss@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Phone: (786) 505-6555

Luis Lauredo

llauredo@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Phone: (303) 785-3600

Edward (Ed) London

elondon@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Phone: (305) 962-0313

Allison McCormick

amccormick@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Phone: (917) 747-1356

Franklin Caplan

fcaplan@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Phone: (305) 778-1317

Ignacio Segurola

isegurola@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Phone: (305) 299-8708

Remember: All politics are local – and citizens don’t have term limits.

www.GoVoteMiami.org

