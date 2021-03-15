City of Miami expected to name Houston’s Acevedo as new Chief of Police

Monday, City of Miami Manager Art Noriega and Mayor Francis Suarez will hold a press conference to announce the appointment of the city's new Chief of Police, which according to Local 10 News / WPLG, is expected to be Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

In a statement, Houston Police Officer’s Union President Doug Griffith confirmed Acevedo has accepted the position. “We appreciate his service to Houston and wish him the best in Miami.”

For the last four years, Acevedo has served as HPD chief, a force of 5,200 police officers.

“I can say leaving will truly be bittersweet,” Acevedo said in an email to the department. “We have been through so much as an extended family; Hurricane Harvey, two World Series, a Super Bowl, Irma, the summer of protests, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion.”

Acevedo replaces Jorge Colina, who retired in February after three years at the helm of the 1,400 police officers that work in the Miami Police Department.

The formal announcement will come Monday, March 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Miami City Hall.

