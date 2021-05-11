City of Miami names new Chief of Infrastructure and Director of Real Estate Asset Management

Monday, City of Miami manager Art Noreiga announced the promotion of Dr. Nzeribe (Zerry) Ihekwaba to Deputy City Manager.

Noriega also promoted Suzanne S. Hollander to Director of the Department of Real Estate Asset Management (DREAM).

Noriega said that Zerry’s demonstrated leadership at the City, and high-value character make him an ideal candidate to serve as Deputy City Manager. In this position, Ihekwaba will execute the City Manager’s directives as required.

He will oversee and coordinate various departments of the city, such as Building and Public Works--positions he has experience in, especially since he is designated as the City’s Chief of Infrastructure.

In 1985, Dr. Ihekwaba earned his Civil Engineering degree at the University of Nigeria. He subsequently earned his doctorate (Ph.D.) in Structural and Materials Engineering at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada in 1996.

Hollander is an expert in the real estate market, with demonstrated knowledge in the complex real estate sector of our community. She was appointed by the U.S. Department of State to its Fulbright Specialist Roster as an Expert in Real Estate.

She serves on the board of many high-profile real estate networks and has experience in urban and regional development in both the United States and Latin America.

Hollander worked as a Professor at Florida International University’s Hollo School of Real Estate teaching real estate law and leading real estate industry events for over 11 years.