Closer than you think; UM study finds sharks are swimming closer to crowded beaches

A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science says sharks are swimming closer to beaches and shorelines, including hammerhead sharks.

The study, titled “Urban Sharks: Residency patterns of marine top predators in relation to a coastal metropolis,” was published in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series, and shows sharks are not avoiding local shorelines, instead spending time quite close to the sights and sounds of the city.

As coastlines are urbanized, UM researchers decided to investigate by tracking the movements of three shark species on or around the Miami coastline.

This included the bull, nurse, and great hammerhead.

It was thought that with the loud noises, chemicals, and bright lights found close to the Miami and Miami Beach shorelines, it was expected the sharks would avoid being close to the city.

That’s not what the study found.

Lead study author Neil Hammerschlag, director of the UM Shark Research and Conservation Program, said, “Few studies have investigated the movements of ocean predators in relation to urbanization, but since other studies have shown that land predators are urban avoiders, we expected sharks to be too.”

“We were surprised to find that the sharks we tracked spent so much time near the lights and sounds of the busy city, often close to shore, no matter the time of day.”

Plenty of animals, like pigeons or raccoons, thrive in cities as they usually eat human garbage as food. These are called “urban adaptors,” while “urban avoiders,” like wolves, want nothing to do with civilization.

Study authors hypothesized that sharks are urban avoiders, but after the study conclude they act much more like urban adaptors.

But why are sharks attracted to bustling shorelines?

Researchers participating on the study speculate discarding of fish carcasses by various local businesses and fishermen might be a contributing factor.

While it is a natural reaction for humans not to want to swim in the beach as they see a shark fin heading toward them, proximity to humans may present just as much of a threat to sharks as the other way around.

“By spending so much time close to shore, sharks are at risk of exposure to toxic pollutants as well as fishing, which could impact their health and survival,” Hammerschlag says.

While shark bites on humans are rare, the study also pinpoints areas close to shore that could be avoided by human water users to reduce probability of a negative shark encounter, promoting human-shark coexistence.

The study’s authors include Neil Hammerschlag, Mitchell Rider from the UM Rosenstiel School, and Robbie Roemer, from Ocearch; Austin J. Gallagher from Beneath the Waves; and Lee Gutowsky from Trent University.

For the complete UM release on the study, click here.