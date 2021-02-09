Co-founder of the soul group The Supremes Mary Wilson dead at 76

Legendary Motown singer Mary Wilson has died at age 76. Wilson, who was the co-founder the Motown soul group The Supremes, died suddenly at her home in Las Vegas .

A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Wilson's funeral service will be held privately in accordance with current safety guidelines

Alongside Diana Ross, Wilson was at the forefront of the Motown sound after signing with the label in 1961. “'Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed,” Motown founder Berry Gordy said.

Just two days before her death, Wilson shared a YouTube post promising to release more material after working with Universal Music.

“So much has happened to me in the month of February,' she said in the post, adding, “Hopefully some of that will be out on my birthday, March 6.”

To watch the entire YouTube post, click here.