Coastal Cleanup helps lead way in making South Florida keys safe for nesting sea turtles

Going for a walk on the beach is a special pleasure for people who live near the coast. The sound of the waves can be relaxing in stressful times, and there are so many interesting things to see at the shoreline -- shells of every shape and color, bits of sea glass, and patches of sargassum seaweed full of tiny sea creatures.

Sadly, man-made objects also regularly wash ashore. Fishing gear, bottle caps, plastic utensils and straws, tooth brushes, and remnants of plastic bags and ropes litter the world’s shorelines.

Fortunately, there are people dedicated to combating this environmental calamity.

Locally, “Fill-A-Bag” stations are located at beach access points, allowing visitors to borrow a bucket to use as they pick up jetsam along Key Biscayne’s shore, and then discard it in trash cans. This project was founded by Key Biscayne residents Manny Rionda, Nancy Davis and James Duncan.

There is also a group working at a much larger scale to remove marine debris in the area.

Suzy and George Pappas head Coastal Cleanup Corp., a non-profit that, among other things, is dedicated to restoring the sea turtle nesting habitat on Elliot Key, just 17 miles south of Key Biscayne.

“Our goal is to remove marine debris from the southeastern Florida coastline, and to educate citizens about the problems this debris causes for sea turtles and other wildlife,” the Pappas said.

In just one year the group’s volunteers removed 3.39 tons of marine debris from Elliot Key.

That astonishing total included 113 discarded lobster and crab trap parts, 178 foam trap markers, and objects of plastics, glass and rubber. “The bulk of the debris originates from the Caribbean, much from Hispañola and Cuba, but also from Central and South America, as well as from West Africa,” said George Pappas.

Marine debris from derelict fishing gear and other waste from international fishing vessels is common, anything from Japanese tuna fishing fleets to longline and tuna netting from off Brazil.

“The currents and tides are just right for depositing it oceanside on Elliot Key,” he said.

The Pappas began Coastal Cleanup in 2010. They got started after seeing the need for a concerted effort to clean the coast while out beachcombing.

There were a few bumps in their early efforts.

“When we first started out we cleaned up the beach along Bear Cut in Crandon Park, and someone called the park authorities on us, thinking we were dumping the trash that we had collected,” Suzy Pappas said. “That was a fun one to try and explain.”

While Elliot Key is their most important project, the Pappas said that, unfortunately, with every tide, new debris accumulates on the shores. They focus on cleaning the beaches before the May start of turtle nesting season, and keep it clean until October when the season ends.

“After the first year that we started cleaning the beaches of Elliot Key, Biscayne National Park biologists saw a significant increase in the number of nesting loggerhead sea turtles,” said Suzy.

The Pappas’ work is funded through grants from the NOAA Marine Debris Program, The Sea Turtle Conservancy’s Sea Turtle License Plate Grant Program and Zoo Miami Conservation and Research Grant.

In addition to grants, they recycle some of the refuse and fashion it into jewelry and art that they sell for donations. The Pappas also give educational lectures about their work and the marine disaster they are fighting.

Volunteers are invited to join the Pappas when they go to Elliot Key for clean up sessions, but they restrict the number since COVID to only three in a boat now.

A day starts at 8 a.m. with a 30 minute boat ride to the island. Once there, they clean up for a few hours, pause for a lunch on the beach, then load up the debris, weigh it, haul it back to the mainland and transfer it to a dumpster, finishing up by around 2:30 p.m..

Trips to Elliot Key has allowed everyone to enjoy seeing a wide variety of wildlife. “We have seen a tremendous amount of bird life; ospreys, wading birds, gulls, cormorants, magnificent frigates and seasonal warblers,” Suzy said.

They have also seen American Crocodile, racoons, butterflies, yellow rat snakes and of course Loggerhead sea turtles. A variety of sharks are also seen along the way to and from the island.

The Pappas are grateful for all volunteers and donors, but paid special recognition to Dr. Vanessa McDonough and Shelby Moneysmith, who are with the Biscayne National Park’s Fishery and Wildlife Division and provide on-going guidance on cleaning sea turtle nesting beaches.

To learn more about Coastal Cleanup’s work, go to their Facebook page. To get involved with Elliot Key cleanup, contact Biscayne National Park at: bisc.beach.cleanup@nps.gov

To learn more about Key Biscayne beach cleanup efforts and FillABag, click here.