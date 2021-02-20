Lisa Coello was the trophy winner for the Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association’s annual two-week President’s Cup tournament.

Coello had an amazing two-week combined net score of 145. Second place went to Wendy Sullivan with a net 154, and third place was Elyse Sadler with a net 154.

Closest to the pin on #8 were Ana Berenguer (16-28 handicap) and Ellen Crystal (27-36 handicap). Closest to the pin on # 17 were Deb Albanese (16-26 handicap) and Merry Hedrich (27-36 handicap).

The lady golfers meet at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. Newcomers are welcome.

If interested in joining, please call the pro shop, (305) 361-9129.