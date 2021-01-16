The fishing offshore of Key Biscayne and Miami has slowed a bit this week. Two cold fronts have pushed through South Florida, keeping our weather cool and the waters chilly by South Florida standards.

The best offshore bite continues to be on the bottom. Depths between 120 to 240 feet of water have been producing limit catches of vermillion and yelloweye snappers.

A chicken rig made of about three feet of 30 pound monofilament with two to three loops that each have a 3/0 #Mustad Classic circle hook (39946-BN) and big chunks of fresh squid added to each hook is dropped to the sandy bottom.

The amount of lead weight tied to the end of that rig is determined by the current and wind. The sinker must be big enough to keep the rig on or near the bottom long enough for a snapper to find the bait. Once you hook up, keep the rig on the bottom and hook another before retrieving the rig.

Quite a few amberjacks and almoco jacks are feeding alongside the other snappers. Use your depth sounder to help you find the fish. In these same depths a few groups of Atlantic sailfish, king mackerel, and bonitos have been caught on live baits fished under a kite or free-lined.

If you have never caught a bonefish before, now is a good time to give it a try. You’ll need a shallow drafting skiff to get close enough to cast that live shrimp at that tailing or cruising bonefish.

Some of the best action takes place in less than two feet of water from Soldiers Key south to Ocean Reef. If you don’t own that kind of boat then hire a skiff guide. Plenty of them are available and launch out of Crandon Park boat ramp.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.