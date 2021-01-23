South Florida’s current weather almost reminds of the old days. Two cold fronts a week, every week. We have not seen that in more years than I can remember, and as a result water temperatures have stayed somewhat consistent -- high 60’s in the bay and close to shore, and low 70’s offshore.

So, what does that translate into for Key Biscayne anglers? A lot of variety to choose from.

On the offshore scene, starting in the deepest waters. The daytime swordfishing for those in the big boats has been particularly good. Swordfish over 200 pounds have been biting in 1,800 to 2,000 feet of water and near the bottom.

The swordfish are eating rigged squids, strips of bonito’s and large fresh dead baitfish. This past week one swordfish angler caught a 44-pound dolphin that followed a swordfish bait to the surface. That same angler had some big barrel fish in the same depths.

Closer to shore, over the artificial reefs, large amberjacks, almoco jacks, yellowjacks, cobia, mutton, vermillion and yelloweye snappers are being caught on squid, live baitfish, and vertical jigs.

Along the outside of the outer reef, kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, wahoo and sailfish are going after liver bait fish, fished from under a kite. The magic depth has been between 80 and 140 feet of water.

Inside the reef, and almost to 20 feet of water, Spanish and cero mackerels are chasing ballyhoo schools. Catch some ballyhoo and slow troll them in the area and you should have plenty of mackerel action. Don’t forget to use a Mustad long shank hook or a piece of #4 copper wire so the mackerels don’t cut through your leader material.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters. You can reach him at (786) 436-2064.