Europe is preparing as best it can to face a possible complete gas cut by Russia, which could mean a severe blow to the Union's economy, its industries, and families towards as winter arrives.

Versión en español

Government officials are increasingly calling for Europeans to take short or cold showers and implement measures to conserve energy so they can help avert an energy crisis that could negatively impact their economy.

Activists have been spotted, after midnight, walking through the dark streets of Paris, climbing walls and pipes to reach switches and turn off lights.

One by one, the exterior lights that the shops have left on are turned off. It's a small but symbolic gesture in Europe's massive energy-saving effort to cut its dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.

Engineer Kevin Ha and his equally nimble friends were cracking down on wasteful business in Paris long before Russia began cutting energy supplies to Europe, in a clash of wills surrounding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The activists were precursors to an energy-saving trend that is gaining steam in France, Germany and elsewhere. His message is simple: everyone can help.

“Anyone can have a positive impact at their level by adopting good practices, doing the right thing to reduce their total energy consumption,” Ha, 30, said on a recent night as he turned out lights on the Champs-Élysées boulevard.

The stakes are high. If Russia implements further cuts off gas supplies, officials fear Europe could be a colder, darker, and more unproductive place in the coming winter months.

"Europe must be ready," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “To get through the winter, assuming there is a total Russian gas cut-off, we must save gas to help refill our reservoirs faster. And to do that, we must reduce our gas consumption. I know that it is a lot to ask for the entire European Union, but it is necessary to protect us.”