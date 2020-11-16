Just read your “Advice on Aging” column, and I am so happy to see that someone else feels the same as I do. I am all for celebrating life with the person, not after they are gone.

My husband, Marino Lopez Blanco, passed recently and we were fortunate to have a celebration of his life -- with him present -- last December for his 90th. birthday. And it was great!

Frances also mentioned being able to say goodbye, and I was gifted two nights before he passed. He said he was leaving and we shared our memories of a great life together.

Thank you for your comments. They mean a lot.

Tilky Lopez Blanco