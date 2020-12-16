Coming Thursday: COVID-19 testing kiosk on the Village Green

Versión en español

With the number of cases on the island continuing to climb, 192 new infections since December 1st, the Village is launching a new COVID-19 testing kiosk. It will be located at the southeast corner of the Village Green (by the public restrooms) and start operating on Thursday, December 17.

The kiosk is a partnership between the Village of Key Biscayne and Curative Inc.

According to a village press release, “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with their easy walk-up kiosk. The company’s unique, self-collected oral fluid swab COVID-19 test is FDA Authorized, offers 90% clinical sensitivity, and 100% test specificity.”

The kiosk will be operational from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and the village plans to keep the kiosk open until June 30, 2021. The test offered at the kiosk is the oral-fluid swab testing, an alternative method to nasopharyngeal or “brain swabs,” according to the village’s message.

Test results will be emailed or texted to the individual within 24-48 hours.

There is no cost to the village or the individual resident. Curative bills the individual’s health insurance or costs are subsidized by the federal CARES Act.

Curative oral-fluid swab test involves having the person cough, releasing virus from the upper and lower respiratory tract. The virus is caught in the saliva. When the patient swabs the inside of their cheeks and the roofs of their mouths, a sample is obtained. The patient then seals their test within a secure container and returns it to be studied in the lab. The test is completed without having to come into close contact with others. The sample collection process can be viewed by clicking here.

Those willing to take the test, can sign-up in advance by clicking here.

The kiosk is available to both Village residents, those who work on the island or visitors.