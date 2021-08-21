A tradition that every schoolkid is familiar with is stepping off-campus in June, knowing you have the whole summer ahead of you, only to have August come by -- three months feeling like a week, in hindsight. It's strange, I can picture everything I've done these last few months, and it has been a lot. But when it comes to the feeling of time passing, it doesn't add up.

And I doubt that I am alone.

But in all honesty, I’m excited about going back to school. And while I know I’ll be eating my words in a month or so, I’m looking forward to having something to do. Having a genuine routine again, even if mine consists of waking up at 5:45 every day. Doing things with a sense of purpose might be just what I need.

As I talk to my friends, the idea of returning to school gets mixed reviews. Despite the inherently flawed institution, it's a wonderful conduit for seeing people close to us again, and to learn more about ourselves and our ever-changing environment.

Because whether we want to or not, the new year is coming. All we can really do is strap in for the ride.

Isabel Papp

Papp attends Palmer Trinity and is an Islander News intern.