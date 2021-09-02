Advising Village officials not to put on their “war paint” — as one resident suggested — Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado convinced Key Biscayne Council members to peacefully air their grievances directly with her staff regarding a proposal to privatize repairs and renovations to areas along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

That Sunshine Meeting will take place in the Community Center this month at a time and date to be announced. Addressing the issues that Key Biscayne, as a stakeholder, has to members of the Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces department and the rest of her staff could get the RFP amended at the County Commission’s next meeting Oct. 5.

It would not be the first time an RFP was amended. Regalado, during her Zoom call, pointed out a similar situation happened with the County Courthouse, “a controversial (issue), if not bigger than the Rickenbacker.”

A couple of handfuls of speakers took the podium to offer suggestions during Wednesday night’s special meeting of the Village Council.

Council member Ignacio Segurola, not feeling content with the entire process thus far on how the Request For Proposal (RFP) — which has a Nov. 4 bidding deadline with the county — has been pushed out, suggested the Village proceed to “quash the RFP” or to “ask that control of the Rickenbacker be turned over to Key Biscayne.” But the motion died on the floor because of a lack of a second.

Village Mayor Mike Davey came into the meeting with two options: “We can move toward an open public process or we can support the continuing solicitation,” he said. “(Based on comments and emails he received) the vast majority move toward the public process ... and I’m convinced that’s the best path forward.”

The Mayor made specific mention that “The County is not the enemy ... but at the end of the day, we need an open process to have all the stakeholders (together) and have a say.”

At stake for Key Biscayne residents is whether they’ll get a say in the “Plan Z Consortium,” which reportedly could come at a cost of some $500 million for upgrades to the Rickenbacker and Venetian causeways, with added amenities such as an observation deck, bike shop, and banquet facility to go along with wider, safer bicycle lanes, replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, repairs to the William M. Powell Bridge and resiliency efforts along the beaches and parks.

“We’re not the only interest on this causeway,” said noted attorney Gene Stearns, a 50-year resident of the community, bringing up Cape Florida State Park as an example. “Eight years ago, I was up here listening to the county ... this project should have been done years ago,” he added, pointing to a 2013 inspection by county engineers who said then the bridge would not survive a Category 2 hurricane.

Stearns also said even raising tolls would not be enough for the winning bidder.

“You can be sure that the revenue stream is not enough for a $500 million project,” he said.

Former Council member Gary Gross said, “This entire process harkens back to a time 30 years ago when we tried to negotiate with the county and got nothing ... the tennis center, we had no say-so; (the) ULTRA (music festival), no say-so; the marine stadium, again, we had no say-so ... this has more impact (on all our lives) and was done in the dark of night. We were lied to eight years ago ... when they promised us a new bridge, and here we are still with no new bridge. I suggest we put on our war paint to stop this process.”

Another resident, Fausto Gomez, said “an avalanche” of Spanish-speaking persons in the community will be tuning in Thursday morning on Spanish Radio to listen in and comment when County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and then Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz are guests.

Gomez and his supporters would like Mayor Cava to transfer the Rickenbacker property to Key Biscayne or, at least, have the Council “take an official position against the RFP,” which he called “opaque” and not in the best interest of the affected parties.

“Key Biscayne was not advised of the unsolicited proposal,” he said, “just like Miami-Dade (has been) deaf to our concerns, as well as to Miami Beach and Commissioner (Sally) Heyman,” who wanted the Venetian Causeway excluded from the Rickenbacker project.

Each Council member praised the efforts of Regalado for being a strong voice for the island city in past projects and current ones as well.

Vice Mayor Ed London said he is “not against the unsolicited proposal,” but “we’re going to create an unregulated monopoly ... There is no mechanism to decide what the best interests are for the investors and consumers, which is us. It’s truly a monopoly.

“I have a funny feeling it’s a done deal, no matter what we do, and I hope I’m wrong.”