Editor’s Note. These letters were sent in response to a recent Advice on Aging column by H. Frances Reaves on vaccines being available to lower income seniors.

Hi Frances,

We saw your column in the recent edition of the Islander News and couldn’t agree more with your premise that federal, state and local officials need to do more to reach seniors experiencing barriers (tech, poverty or both) to vaccine appointments.

Just wanted to clarify, however, that Commissioner Regalado did not accept the allotment of vaccine appointments because she believes that a coordinated, centralized effort is better for equity and efficiency. What her office has been doing instead is collecting information from seniors who call us for help and calling them back just before new appointments are released, since many of them are not on social media and miss out on the narrow window. For seniors who are not able to navigate online registration, we also help them actually make the appointments. It’s a slow process, but we do what we can.

Beyond that, Commissioner Regalado has been pushing county administration to rely less on online outreach and more on phone and other methods to reach more low-income seniors, particularly the homebound. She would also like to see the county develop a one-time registration system tailored to the population we’re targeting that would do away with the need to chase appointments. Ultimately, the central problem remains a supply and demand issue, but we are trying to address issues as they occur.

Feel free to reach out any time you have questions.

Best regards,

Rebecca Wakefield

Chief of Staff for Commissioner Raquel Regalado