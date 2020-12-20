Versión en español

Sunday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that congress has reached a deal on a coronavirus relief package.

The House is expected to vote on the package late Sunday or Monday.

The massive package includes a compromise $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, as well as temporary $300 weekly additional jobless benefit, renewing some state unemployment benefits that would otherwise expire right after Christmas.

The bill earmarks more than $300 billion in aid for businesses hard hit by the economic downturn triggered by the pandemic. It also provides aid for vaccine distribution funds and money for renters, schools, and people needing food aid.

According to a report in the Washington Post, the $600 per person stimulus payment would be reduced for people who earned more than $75,000 in 2019 and disappear altogether for those who earned more than $99,000.

The stimulus checks would provide $600 per qualifying adult and child, meaning a family of four would receive $2,400 up to a certain income.

The Post also reported that the $300 per week federal unemployment benefits could start as early as Dec. 27 and cover up to 11 weeks of unemployment.

