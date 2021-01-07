The project to connect Miami and Orlando via rail is now about halfway complete.

Brightline’s provided an update on the construction project in a December 11 filing to investors and reported by the website The Next Miami. According to the filing and article, Brightline says the project “is on time and within budget.”

Brightline hopes to have the train service operational by the end of 2022, with a planned fare of $45 from Miami to West Palm Beach and $100 from Miami to Orlando.

The Next Miami article provided the following schedule as to when Brightline expects service to begin:

- Miami to West Palm Beach – Third quarter of 2021

- Aventura – Third quarter of 2021

- Port of Miami – First quarter of 2022

- Boca Raton – First quarter of 2022

- Extension to Orlando – Fourth Quarter of 2022

- Station at Disney Springs – Fourth Quarter of 2023

For the entire article, click here.