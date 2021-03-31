While walking on Enid East on weekends I notice a large amount of people sometimes parking and walking toward the beach who are obviously not residents.

Because entrance is not supervised at all. They enter unhindered and use all services on the walkway to the beach, as well as making the beach very crowded at the entrance to the sand/beach.

My understanding is the beach is public, but access to the beach is reserved for residents of KB.

I believe entrance should be properly supervised on weekends due to overcrowding created by current conditions. Some park at the shopping center on Crandon, where it’s becoming difficult to find parking for residents most of the time.

Thanks for the chance to express my opinion.

Maria Bell