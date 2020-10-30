Controversial GO Bond absolutely necessary to fund critical projects quickly

Next Tuesday is Election Day. We are almost at the end of the most contentious election cycle I have seen on Key Biscayne. A fellow council member predicted the ballot question to either approve or reject a General Obligation Bond would be divisive, and that we should delay asking it now. He is more politically astute than I am, and he was not wrong in his prediction.

In hindsight, however, would I change my vote on this very important question? No, and here are the main reasons why: climate change, rising waters, and the current state of our island’s infrastructure and beaches.

I believe it is imperative that we start putting into action the years of planning to update our infrastructure. The village has paid at least eight consultants to create different plans for upgrading, replacing, or renewing it over the years. It is failing, and with the obvious impacts of climate change lapping at our doorstep, we can not afford to wait.

Government is slow moving and cumbersome. That is not always a bad thing because it is structured to include and protect the public it serves. The downside of this fact is that sometimes things just do not get done for one reason or another. This is especially true when it comes to infrastructure.

You can compare it to the plumbing and electrical systems in your house or condo. Nobody looks at it, nor do they want to spend money replacing it, but when it fails it becomes an emergency. As a community we have never invested the money necessary to replace our existing infrastructure systems even though they were installed piecemeal beginning in the 1950’s.

You have heard from many others about the benefits of financing with a GO Bond. I agree with them wholeheartedly. If you believe we need to invest in all the items mentioned on the ballot question, don’t vote no because you want to see it presented in a different way. Vote yes because you plan to stay involved and believe we need to get big projects done on our island in the most efficient way possible. Why go through all the expense and effort to repeat this process in a few years with the same message? Another vote for a “new” GO Bond isn’t going to give you a better result. It will only delay our ability to act as soon as possible and bundle large infrastructure projects in the most efficient and least disruptive manner.

If you still want more detailed information about the projects planned for financing through a GO Bond, visit the Village’s website. The site, created by the village staff, answers questions you may have. It also includes recordings from the four virtual town halls that occurred explaining those plans.

I fully support all these projects and the financing of them through the GO Bond. I believe it is the smartest choice to move this island forward and protect it for at least the next 30 years.

Karie Petros is a member of the Key Biscayne Village Council.