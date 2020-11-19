Corcoran: Distance learning to continue in Florida as the state number of coronavirus cases spikes past 905,000

On Wednesday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said students across the state would be able to continue to learn remotely through the second half of the school year.

This as Florida continues to see the number of COVID-19 cases rise. On Wednesday, the state reported 7,925 new cases, the statewide case count since the pandemic started spiking past 905,000.

“From the top down in this state, that will absolutely happen. There is no flexibility for anything but that,” Corcoran told the State Board of Education.

Reopening classrooms, closed when the pandemic started, became a political flashpoint after Corcoran ordered school districts to open schools for in-person instruction or be penalized financially.