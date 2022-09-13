Could a system with a 40 percent chance of development impact the Caribbean?

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring two systems in the Atlantic with one expected to develop into a tropical depression in the coming days.

The NHC said shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave had become better organized overnight and expected further development of the system as it moves westward to west-northwestward towards the Leeward Islands and near the southeastern Caribbean Sea.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the wave was between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and the NHC says there is a chance the system could develop into a tropical depression.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Fiona.

The NHC says the second system, approaching the Cabo Verde Islands, has changed little overnight and is moving into an area that is only “marginally favorable” for development as the system moves west-northwestward in the Atlantic.

The NHC says there is a 20 percent chance of development.