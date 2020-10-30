With a little over one month is left in the already record-setting 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Friday The National Hurricane Center was monitoring a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters say the wave could become better organized and expect that a "tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week as the system moves westward across the central and western Caribbean Sea,” according to NOAA’s 2 p.m. Friday advisory.

The next named storm will be ETA, as the National Hurricane Center works through names in the Greek Alphabet.