Could Mindy be on deck? Area of disturbed weather in the Gulf being monitored by the NHC

A system of disorganized showers and thunderstorms forecast to drift northward over the Gulf of Mexico has the potential to develop into a tropical system later this week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the system to move northward or northeastward over the Central and NE Gulf of Mexico, reaching the Gulf Coast later this week.

The NHC said upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development to occur, but conditions are expected to become marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation by mid-week.

The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States beginning midweek and then could organize and gain strength upon reaching waters along the coasts of northeastern Florida to the Carolinas late this week.

If a tropical storm forms, it will be named Mindy.

