Could new wave become Tropical Storm Bret?

On Saturday morning the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a tropical wave that emerged off the coast of Africa, saying it has a 70 percent chance of development within the next week.

The system, a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, is moving westward toward the Caribbean at 15 to 20 miles per hour and heading into an area where environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development.

The NHC says a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle part of next week.

If the system becomes better organized it would become Tropical Depression Three and if winds reach 39 mph and become a named storm, it will become Tropical Storm Bret.

