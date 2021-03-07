Could our future include vacationing in space?

It could, and the Gateway Foundation of working on making the first space hotel, could be a reality by 2027.

Orbital Assembly Corporation, a new construction company run by former pilot John Blincow, who also heads up the Gateway Foundation is building a hotel, named Voyager Station; a futuristic structure comprised of 24 modules connected by elevator shafts that make up a rotating wheel orbiting the Earth.

According to a CNN report, Blincow said that even with some Covid-related delays, construction on the space hotel is expected to begin in 2026, and a sojourn in space could be a reality by 2027.

"We're trying to make the public realize that this golden age of space travel is just around the corner. It's coming. It's coming fast," Blincow told CNN.

