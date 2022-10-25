Could system become next named storm of the season?

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring two systems in the Atlantic, with and area showers and thunderstorms potentially acquiring tropical characteristics and becoming a tropical depression as early as Tuesday afternoon.

The NHC says as the system, located 40 miles south-southwest of Bermuda, moves northward, and the associated shower and thunderstorm activity increases further near the center, the system has a 60 percent chance of development, before it moves into cooler waters and overall unfavorable environment, which should limit additional development.

Nonetheless, the NHC advice those with interests in Bermuda to monitor the progress of this system.

The second system is an area of low pressure that is expected to form north of Puerto Rico

in a few days and environmental and conditions appear conducive for gradual subtropical development of this system while it over the southwestern Atlantic through the weekend.

The NHC says the system has a 30 percent chance of development over the next 5-days.