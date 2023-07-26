Could trouble be brewing in the tropics?

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring two systems, one with a 30 percent chance of developing inext week.

The NHC said development of a system, which sprung off the coast of Africa Tuesday and is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands, could develop, possibly later this week and into the weekend while it moves westward to west northwestward. Chances of development are 30 percent.

The area of low pressure between Bermuda and the Bahamas has weaken and the NHC says development of this system is not anticipated while it moves toward the southeastern U.S.

