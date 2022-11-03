Could TS Lisa and Hurricane Martin be joined by another tropical system – Nicole - in late season activity?

We are in the last month of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, but on Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was busy tracking now Tropical Storm Lisa, Hurricane Martin and two systems, one which could develop this week in the NE Caribbean Sea.

And area of low pressure, which the NHC called “complex,” is forecast to develop this weekend in the northeastern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Atlantic, and the NHC said some development of the system is possible, and has a 30 percent chance of acquiring some subtropical, or tropical, characteristics as it moves generally north through early next week.

Should the system develop into a named storm, it would be called Nicole.

The NHC is also tracking another area of low pressure, located east-northeast of Bermuda, and said environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for tropical development and the system is likely to be absorbed by another located to its southwest. The NHC said formation chances of development are low – 10 percent.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, now Tropical Storm Lisa, made landfall about 10 miles southwest of Belize City after becoming the 2022 Hurricane season sixth hurricane.

As a Category 1 hurricane at landfall, Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is forecast to cross northern Guatemala and move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.

The NHC said Lisa should continue to weaken and unfavorable upper-level winds and dry air should prevent re-intensification over the Bay of Campeche, and the storm should degenerate to a remnant low by the weekend or early into next week.

For the complete 5 a.m. NHC advisory on Lisa, click here.

Fast moving Hurricane Martin, located 665 ESE of Cape Race Newfoundland, was moving NNE at 46 mph on Thursday morning and the NHC expects Martin to reduce forward speed and turn north, then east, or east-southeast on Friday.

Martin is forecast to grow larger and strengthen as it transitions into a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone, then gradually lose strength through the weekend.

For the latest Martin advisory, click here.