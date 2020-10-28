Council duty is not easy, but logic in supporting GO bonds is

To those of you who are still on the fence, I am writing to illustrate why more detailed infrastructure plans don’t exist.

Having served on council from 2012 until 2016, I can attest that being on council is not easy, especially when there is a split vote and you have to make a decision while friends are trying to convince you to vote one way or another.

In a way, you, as a voter deciding for or against General Obligation bonds, are getting to feel what it's like to be a “swing vote” on council. A swing vote is the seventh council member who is undecided when there are three council members firmly for something and three council members firmly against something.

Being the swing vote is uncomfortable. You don't want to make the wrong decision, but you have friends making compelling arguments to try to sway your opinion.

Now, I'd like for you to imagine it’s 2022 and you are an elected council member. After having directed the Village Manager to solicit and rank bids from various contractors, you’ve voted to approve an infrastructure project that will help “hurricane-proof” Key Biscayne. You are now being asked to approve or reject the financing to borrow $20,000,000 for the project. Fortunately, the General Obligation bond passed in November 2020, and one of the financing options available is to spread the cost over 30 years, instead of just 15 years. Aren't you relieved you have the option to issue $20,000,000 in General Obligation bonds for 30 years, and at 25% less than the best bank loan you would otherwise be offered?

If you were on council, wouldn’t you want to have the option to reduce the amount of taxes everyone paid each year? Remember, you’re a volunteer council member and the last thing you want to do is waste money, but you also don’t want to be a roadblock to getting things done.

If friends have told you they don’t support voting to give future councils the option of a General Obligation bond, but are in support of doing infrastructure projects, then that’s because they’ve never served on council and don’t understand the process, or it’s because they are not being forthright.