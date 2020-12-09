Council moving forward on process to cull candidates for village manager position; Agha leaving Dec. 31. Chief Press to assume interim manager role

The Key Biscayne Village Council on Tuesday made key decisions toward finding a replacement for outgoing Village Manager Andrea Agha, including that her last day will be Dec. 31, after which Police Chief Charles Press will serve as interim manager.

Just how long Press will be in the combined roles will be contingent on a process the council approved requiring each of the seven council members to reach out to about 27 candidates to come up with their top five candidates by Jan. 12.

The process also includes the council hiring a search firm to do specialized testing on the candidates – expected to cost less than $50,000 --- including psychological tests and simulated real-world scenarios to see how each would react as manager.

Vice Mayor Ed London, who made an unsuccessful push to council to shorten the search process, was the original advocate of the village finding its own candidates through advertising and word of mouth. rather than going through the much longer formal process of hiring a search firm.

“We have good people right now to choose from. We can’t lose with any of these people,’’ he said. Previous efforts to replace the village manager resulted in more than 100 candidates.

Council member Luis Lauredo expressed concern of using Press as an interim village manager because police chief is such a key position, especially during the pandemic. “I don’t want to leave a gap in the police department,’’ he said.

For his part, Press, who has served as interim village manager before, as well as filling in for other department heads, said he has faith that his personnel will work cooperatively and maintain orderly execution of all department priorities and plans. He said the police will be ready to react to any coronavirus issues that arise, including enforcing mandated safety measures.

“I have 100 percent confidence in my team,’’ he said, who added that has no interest in applying for the village manager position.

After all council members come to the Jan. 12 meeting with their top five candidates, a short list of top candidates will be made. The council will then decide on next steps, which will hopefully lead to a final selection at the Jan. 26 meeting.

While serving out her final days as manager, Agha said she is compiling a list of all council requests made of her during her tenure, the work done on each request, and the status of the project or program.

In other action at Tuesday’s meeting:

- Mayor Mike Davey reported on discussions with Miami-Dade County officials related to a county mask mandate that reportedly has been ignored among certain groups on Key Biscayne. Press had suggested that his officers give out masks along with warnings with repeat offenders being given citations for possible fines.

“I’m not asking for anything new. We’re not changing the rules. We’re asking for the community to support the chief to enforce the county mask mandate. It’s important that all of us urge compliance. This is a serious situation,’’ Davey said.

- Davey also reported that Key Biscayne businesses may now be eligible to apply for CARES Act funding from Miami Dade County from an additional $58 million allocated for municipalities within the county. The challenge is that the money has to be spent by Dec. 31.

- The council unanimously approved a series of ordinances and resolutions related to changing utility billing to be included in property taxes, and therefore eligible for a 4 percent discount for paying early. The move – which goes into effect next year -- will improve the village collection and free up staff who had previously done the billing in house, Agha said.

- The council also discussed the progress on contingency plans for a possible catastrophic failure of Bear Cut Bridge, which joins Virginia Key to Key Biscayne. The idea is to create an “aspirational” plan -- possibly including the emergency use of a pontoon bridge -- along with Miami-Dade County and other agencies, which they hope will never have to be implemented.