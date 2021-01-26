This is a developing story
The Key Biscayne Village Council on Tuesday named five finalists from a total of 52 candidates vying to fill the vacancy left by former Village Manager Andrea Agha.
The finalists, who now are expected to go through detailed testing and assessment with a private firm, include:
- Christopher Rose, City of Miami Office of Management and Budget, Director, has worked for the City of Miami since 1998
- Steven Williamson, owner BEST Solutions Consulting Group, Miami, was previously Director of Capital Improvement for the City of Miami
- Thomas Bradford, former Town of Palm Beach Manager
- Brian Lynch, IT firm executive
- Joseph Fernandez, Fire Chief, Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue, worked at City of Miami Fire Rescue for 25 years