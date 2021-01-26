Five Village Manager Candidates.jpg

This is a developing story

The Key Biscayne Village Council on Tuesday named five finalists from a total of 52 candidates vying to fill the vacancy left by former Village Manager Andrea Agha.

The finalists, who now are expected to go through detailed testing and assessment with a private firm, include:

  • Christopher Rose, City of Miami Office of Management and Budget, Director, has worked for the City of Miami since 1998
  • Steven Williamson, owner BEST Solutions Consulting Group, Miami, was previously Director of Capital Improvement for the City of Miami 
  • Thomas Bradford, former Town of Palm Beach Manager
  • Brian Lynch, IT firm executive
  • Joseph Fernandez, Fire Chief, Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue, worked at City of Miami Fire Rescue for 25 years
