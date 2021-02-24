Village Council meeting recap.

Council ready to buy additional sand to beef up beach renourishment - hears report on “essentially useless” adaptive traffic signals

The Key Biscayne Village Council on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the beach through a nourishment project expected to begin in March. In fact, the council is looking to add an additional 8,000 cubic yards to the project, which would add six feet of berm.

The catch? The change could cost the village an estimated $414,000 from its own pocket.

The original $1.8 million project, for the placement of 32,200 cubic yards of sand, is fully funded through grants from FEMA and Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Even though the village would pay for the additional sand, Village Councilman Frank Caplan said it is worth it in the long run, considering how difficult it is to obtain permits.

“The more (beach) width you have, the more protection you have,’’ said Roland Samimy, the village’s Resiliency Officer.

A healthy beach and dune system provides the critical first line of defense for oceanfront condominiums and a key component of the village's shoreline protection strategy, according to a press release put out before the meeting.

As such, the system must be regularly augmented to offset the effects of erosion, (and) nourishment projects are needed every 4-6 years -- depending on how many storms impact the island’s coastline, the release said.

“Of course, we could put all this sand on the beach, and if a Cat 5 storm comes along’’ the sand could all be swept away, Samimy noted, adding that an additional 8,000 cubic yards of sand could substantially enhance protection, he said. “It’s always good to have more sand.’’

The last nourishment took place in April 2017, when 26,100 cubic yards of sand was put on the beach. Since 2017, however, the beach has been eroded from several big storms, including Hurricane Irma (September 2017) and tropical storms Isaias (August 2020) and Eta (November 2020).

The current nourishment project will involve 60 to 100 trucks of sand being brought in each weekday using public beach access points from Sonesta Drive to Ocean Drive). Those same trucks will exit the beach using the access point at E. Heather Drive. Work will proceed from south to north, according to the village.

The sense of urgency with the council’s action is because the project must conclude by May 1, the start of sea turtle nesting, said Interim Village Manager and Police Chief Charles Press. “We need to get those shovels in the ground as soon as possible,.”

The council authorized the village staff to execute a change order if the contractor agreed.

In other council action:

- Briefly discussed the search for a new Village Manager, a process that is currently awaiting the results of background checks and testing by private firms on the five finalists. The council estimated a final decision will happen in April.

- Heard disturbing news about Key Biscayne’s use of adaptive traffic signals to aid in traffic flow. Press reported that the system -- part of a county-wide initiative and costing the village nothing -- has been found to be easily overwhelmed and is essentially useless during peak traffic conditions.

“We need to decide where we go from here,’’ Press said, adding that police and traffic officials are expected to report on a detailed study of wait times and traffic flows at the March 23 council meeting.