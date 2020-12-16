Council finalizes process for selection of new Key Biscayne Village Manager; resumes for position continue to stream in

The Key Biscayne Village Council on Tuesday decided not to hire a national search firm to help fill the Village Manager post being vacated by Andrea Agha, instead opting to do much of the work in-house and use two firms to assist with the candidate assessment process.

The council’s original idea was to solicit candidates from current Key Biscayne residents or others known by council. However, that plus limited advertising has resulted in a much smaller candidate list -- about 30 so far, down from 100 or more generated in previous searches.

The deadline to submit resumes for the position is Dec. 31, the same day that Agha will leave the position.

At Tuesday’s workshop, the council agreed to a process that involves reviewing all submitted resumes and talking with candidates. The objective is to bring their top five semifinalists to the Jan. 12 meeting. At that time, the council will review lists and come up with the top five finalists.

Meanwhile, village Human Resources Director Juan Gutierrez will be researching the candidates and use a shared spreadsheet that will note each candidate’s qualifications, or lack thereof.

At the January meeting, once the council has decided on the five semi-finalists, Constance “Connie” Hoffman Municipal Consulting will interview them over several weeks. That process includes an on-line skills assessment, followed by “situational simulations” to reveal their level of interpersonal and managerial skills. The cost-per-candidate for the services is $1,750, with discounts if the candidates are eliminated early in the process.

Once the council’s top five candidates are selected, they will be referred to Hoffman and the Berkley Group for more detailed testing, with both firms working together to ultimately come up with a recommendation on a top choice. The Berkley Group will be paid about $11,000 for its work.

The council agreed to this process, but it wasn’t without debate. Some council members are concerned that the process will not allow for timely action to name the best candidate for Agha's replacement.

“I am extremely disappointed in how we’ve gone about this,” said Council member Ignacio J. Segurola, who had supported the idea of hiring a traditional search firm for the process. “We’ve wasted two months. Now we’re hiring a firm to help separate the wheat from the chaff… and the clock is ticking."

He unsuccessfully requested another council meeting before the Jan. 12 decision, but ultimately went along with the testing program.

Council member Luis Lauredo also reacted against the initial testing of top executives who have put their hat in the ring. “Are we going to treat them like a freshman right out of college?”

In requesting a consensus on the selection process, Mayor Mike Davey said he supported the “blend of the two firms,” saying that the more information the council has available, the better their choice should be.

New council member Frank Caplan agreed, saying the blended approach should save money and also ensure they have a new manager in place by late February or early March.

Steven A. Simon, M.D., who proposed the recruiting and testing process that the council adopted, responded to comments about the process dragging on. Considering the advertising done and list of candidates so far, he said, the council is on track to make a timely decision. “You have all the things in motion. You’re making great progress,’’ he said.

“We should be looking at this (testing process and expense) like it’s an investment in our future,’’ Davey said.

With the council in consensus on the vetting and testing process, Agha will now prepare contracts and other aspects of the process.

When Agha leaves on Dec. 31, Police Chief Charles Press will serve as interim village manager until the new manager comes on board.