Council support of GO Bonds an abdication of its responsibility

I write to express my outrage and disappointment in the council’s decision to push a ballot resolution to approve up to $100 million General Obligation Bond for unidentified projects during times of greatest economic crisis befalling the world and the US, simply because “interest rates are low.”

Have five members of the Key Biscayne Village Council -- Mike Davey, Allison McCormick, Brett Moss, Katie Petros and Ed London -- all lost their collective minds? It seems that the council has failed its fiduciary duty to provide residents with transparent, trustful governance, and management of taxpayer money.

This irresponsible council proposed a GO Bond with full knowledge the GO Bond violates the village charter's debt ceiling (the village can only borrow up to $82 million). The council has proposed the largest bond issue in KB history; is asking taxpayers to finance debt that is three times the size of the village’s annual budget ($34 million); and has intentionally disenfranchised property owners from voting on any projects targeted for GO Bond spending.

Should we as taxpayers and voters be asked to approve (GO Bonds with no specific projects) versus a clearly defined, strategic municipal resiliency plan generated from the village government?

Residents have the power to say no more government in shadows, no more rubber stamping council members, (and) no more community division, by voting for three new council members. It’s time for new, bold leadership. There are three seats up for election, and three candidates willing and able: Jennifer Allegra, Armando Chapelli and Louisa Lincoln Conway.

Inbal Horovitz