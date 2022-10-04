Country music icon Loretta Lynn dead at 90

Loretta Lynn, who rose from a poor coal miner's daughter to one of the most popular country musical performers of our time, died Tuesday morning.

Lynn was 90 years old.

The family posted a statement on Facebook confirming the passing.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family of Loretta Lynn.

Lynn, the second of 8 children, was born in the Appalachian Mountain village of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, where the family lived in a log cabin with wallpaper made out of Sears Roebuck catalog pages, according to an NBC News report.

Lynn learned to sing in church, culminating with the 1970 recording of her smash hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” an ode to her father, Melvin Webb, who passed away of black lung disease, NBC reported.

In a Twitter post, the Country Music Association (CMA) said, “We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of @LorettaLynn, the Coal Miner's Daughter. She inspired generations of female musicians & has forever left a mark on Country Music's history. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family & loved ones during this difficult time.”

The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement.