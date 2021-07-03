The Fourth of July — also known as Independence Day — has been a federal holiday in the US since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th Century and the American Revolution. Thomas Jefferson presented a draft of what would become the Declaration of Independence, on July 2nd, 1776 - and the Continental Congress made a critical decision to vote in favor of independence. Delegates debated, revised and edited the document over several days. By July 4, they ratified the wording. Yet, the formal copy of the Declaration of Independence wasn’t signed until August 2.

Spotty Attendance by Founding Twentysomethings. With no FedEx available, the document stayed in Philadelphia until each of the 56 delegates from the 13 original colonies could eventually travel there by horse.

When we think of who the Founding Fathers were, we often picture older men in silver-grey wigs. Yet, most were younger than 40 years old in 1776, with several qualifying as “Founding Teenagers or Twentysomethings”.

44-year age difference. The oldest signer was Benjamin Franklin, 70 years old when he scrawled his name on the parchment. The youngest was Edward Rutledge, a lawyer from South Carolina who was only 26 at the time. George Washington was 44, Alexander Hamilton was 19, and James Madison was 25. They are typically counted as “Founding Fathers,” but none of them actually signed the Declaration of Independence.

American Revolution. The decision by the 13 North American Colonies to declare independence from Great Britain fully ignited the Revolutionary War.

We hold these truths to be self-evident. George Washington, commander of the Continental forces in New York, read the document aloud in front of City Hall on July 9, 1776. A raucous crowd cheered the inspiring words, and later that day tore down a nearby statue of King George III. The statue was subsequently melted down and shaped into more than 42,000 musket balls for the fledgling American army.

Handle with Care. Every July 4 brings numerous fireworks-related accidents. Do not forget to discuss with your family, your children and with neighbors, best practices to avoid injuries and even deaths. Despite all safety, financial and environmental concerns, Americans spend somewhere around $1 billion on fireworks each July 4.

Monday, July 5, 2021. From 1776 on to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades, and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues. This year, the Fourth of July 2021 falls on Sunday, July 4, 2021; the federal holiday will therefore be observed on Monday, July 5, 2021. Happy 4th!