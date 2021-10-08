Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners partnered with the American Cancer Society for the 2021 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Campaign. This campaign has been in effect for more than two decades, raising awareness and funds to help fight against breast cancer.

This partnership was announced at the October 5 commission meeting, where Commissioners Danielle Cohen Higgins, Eileen Higgins and Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, pledged to support the cause.

To continue raising awareness, Miami-Dade County and the American Cancer Society will host the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

This effort, has raised more than $2.5 million for breast cancer research since 2007. For more information, including how you can join the fight, visit miamidade.gov/makingstrides.