Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is partnering with Florida's Summer BreakSpot program to keep kids all over the county fed over the summer. The program has no specific requirements like income and children do not have to be enrolled in a summer program for a meal.

No registration is required, so any child up to the age of 18 can go to one of over 190 Summer Breakspot sites for a free breakfast and lunch. The food must be consumed on the facility.

For more information, or to find a Summer Breakspot site near you, click here.