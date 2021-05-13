It has been 13 years in the making, but starting Thursday, May 13, Miami-Dade County will open the application process for its Section 8 Housing program.

The program has been closed since 2008 when the county processed over 72,000 applications.

This go-round, Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development Department will select 5,000 applicants through a random selection computerized process.

The goal is to re-open the list every 12-15 months to provide more opportunities.

The income qualifications are:

- 1 person in a household: $31,650

- 2 people in a household: $36,200

- 4 people in a household: $45,200 and continues.

To obtain more information, or to apply, click here – or visit MiamiDadeVoucher.MyHousing.com - starting at Noon, Thursday, May 13. Applications will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. on May 27, 2021.

Online applications are strongly encouraged. If you want to file a paper application in person, you may do so at these four public library locations:

MAIN LIBRARY – Downtown Area

101 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33130

NORTH DADE REGIONAL

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

WESTCHESTER REGIONAL

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

SOUTH DADE REGIONAL

10750 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

For more information, click here.