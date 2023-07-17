Broward County’s former chief public defender was justified in firing an assistant PD who trashed him while running to succeed him, a federal appeals court has ruled, citing the damage her remarks threatened to office cohesion.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit conceded that assistant Ruby Green’s criticisms of Howard Finkelstein were protected under the First Amendment. But a three-judge panel also noted that Green couldn’t back up some personal attacks on her boss.

“When an employer determines that an employee’s speech has a detrimental impact on close working relationships or destroys harmony among coworkers, we must give a wide degree of deference to the employer’s judgment,” the court said Monday in an opinion by Judge Andrew Brasher.

“Affording that deference, Finkelstein’s position strikes us as reasonable: Publicly accusing a supervisor of being a lazy, racist, former drug addict is likely to affect office harmony,” he wrote.

Finklestein, a four-term incumbent public defender, announced in advance of the 2020 elections that he would not seek reelection. Green, an assistant PD in the office, entered the election to replace him. So did Gordon Weekes, one of three executive chiefs. They both are Black; Finkelstein is white. Green now works for the state’s attorney’s office.

During a local political podcast, Green attacked Finklestein’s management of the office, accusing him of failure to hire sufficient Black attorneys, banning participation in Black Lives Matter events, spending too much time on the golf course instead of at work, and of having used cocaine.

Weekes eventually won the election. Following the primary, Finkelstein fired Green.

“Ultimately, he believed keeping Green on board after her comments would be like ‘a disease in the office,’” Brasher noted. “And as for the personal attacks, Finkelstein explained that there was ‘no way [he] could have [Green] be on [his] staff working for [him] because of the contempt [and] hatred’ he believed she had for him after her statements, which included ‘call[ing him] an old racist that doesn’t care.’”

A federal trial judge dismissed Green’s case and the appeals court agreed even though the panelists conceded her remarks constituted newsworthy political speech.

Still, “some of Green’s statements amount to baseless, unfounded, or demonstrably false attacks on Finkelstein” and are entitled to little protection, the court said.

“We have held that the First Amendment does not require a public employer to tolerate an embarrassing, vulgar, vituperative, ad hominem attack, simply because the employee recently has waved a political sign,” Brasher wrote.

“Likewise, the Supreme Court has emphasized that proof of false statements knowingly or recklessly made by a public employee can furnish the basis for his dismissal from public employment,” he continued.

“Second, as a lawyer, Green held a position of trust in the office, and she lost that trust when she so harshly criticized the office’s management,” he added.

“In short, we cannot say that Green’s interest in making these statements outweighs the government’s interest in promoting the efficiency of the public services the office performs through its employees,” the opinion reads.

“Because the undisputed facts warrant a conclusion that the government’s interest in terminating Green outweighed her interest in making the statements for which she was terminated, the district court did not err in denying Green’s motion for summary judgment and granting Finkelstein’s.”

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.