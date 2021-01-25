Editor’s Note. This is in response to an article on islandernews.com titled “Government watchdog FL TaxWatch says COVID liability could cost the state economy ‘as much as $16.1 billion,’ endorses legislation blocking lawsuits.”

I am reading your article about the cost of the liability insurance to the state. They are talking about affected business.

I want to share (about) the increase in the condominiums liability insurance industry to cover themselves for COVID lawsuits. I am sure it is very difficult to prove a claim like that, but all condominiums have been affected big time. And not only with the liability increase, but (also) with the property and wind, some seeing 35% increase.

Confident there will be many island residents on fixed income that will not be able to afford to remain in their apartments.

Michele Estevez / CAM