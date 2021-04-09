Covid impacted many island events both in Key Biscayne and the greater Miami-Dade County area. Here is a list of some of the cancelled events.
Key Biscayne signature events that were cancelled in the YEAR OF COVID
MARCH
All senior and adult programming at the Key Biscayne Community Center
All athletics events at the KB Community Center
Chamber of Commerce face to face activities
All CPR classes at the KB Fire Department
Key Biscayne Piano Festival. March 20 performance
Families In Paradise, KB Chamber of Commerce event
Key Biscayne Woman’s Club bazaar
Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council annual dinner
Leadership meetings and weekly breakfasts
All Club eXpats events
Million Dreams Concert
Cape Florida park events and volunteer activities
JULY
4th of July Parade and Fireworks and all July 4th related events, including the Rotary's picnic on Village Green
OCTOBER
Halloween events, including the Haunted Hike at Bill Baggs
KB Lions club Oktoberfest
NOVEMBER
Harvest festival
43rd annual Key Biscayne walk and run
DECEMBER
All Christmas related-events
Rotary’s Key Biscayne Winefest
Winterfest and Winterfest boat parade
FEBRUARY
KBCF’s Aqua Party (2021)
KB Children's Business Fair (2021)
Charities and foundation events
The KB Children's Business Fair
Plus ...
Summer camps/winter camps/ spring break camps
City Theater’s City Shorts performances
Partial list of events that were cancelled in the Greater Miami-Dade County area
MARCH
Feast with the Beasts on March – Zoo Miami
Inter Miami inaugural soccer game
Miami Film Festival / all remaining showings
Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Calle Ocho Festival
Miami Open Tennis Tournament
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival
Ultra Music Festival
Inter Miami opening hometown match
2020 Miami City Ballet Gala
Jazz in the Gardens @ Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Symphony Orchestra concerts on March 13th, 14th, 15th
Miami Beach Pride
Miami Home Show, Mana Wynwood Convention Center
University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony
2020 statewide Holocaust Event at Nova Southeastern University
APRIL
2020 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in Miami (April 23)
Retro Pop Con Miami
MAY
Winter Music Conference
JUNE
Diana Ross concert
OCTOBER
MIA 5k Run
DECEMBER
Art Basel
JANUARY
MLK parade
FEBRUARY
Coconut Grove Art Festival
Miami Boat Show
NASCAR Homestead Race
PLUS …
All Miami Book Fair Events
All Major League Baseball spring training games and opening games
Florida Panthers hockey games
Disney World Theme Parks in Orlando
Universal theme Park in Orlando
MDC Auditorium, live performances
All large American Airlines Arena events, including Miami Heat games
All museums
Adrienne Arsht Center. All performances
Major concerts and performances in theaters/venues
The Deering Estate. All activities
Fairchild Tropical Marden. All activities
South Miami Dade Cultural Art Center