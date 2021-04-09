Covid impacted many island events both in Key Biscayne and the greater Miami-Dade County area. Here is a list of some of the cancelled events.

Key Biscayne signature events that were cancelled in the YEAR OF COVID

MARCH

All senior and adult programming at the Key Biscayne Community Center

All athletics events at the KB Community Center

Chamber of Commerce face to face activities

All CPR classes at the KB Fire Department

Key Biscayne Piano Festival. March 20 performance

Families In Paradise, KB Chamber of Commerce event

Key Biscayne Woman’s Club bazaar

Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council annual dinner

Leadership meetings and weekly breakfasts

All Club eXpats events

Million Dreams Concert

Cape Florida park events and volunteer activities

JULY

4th of July Parade and Fireworks and all July 4th related events, including the Rotary's picnic on Village Green

OCTOBER

Halloween events, including the Haunted Hike at Bill Baggs

KB Lions club Oktoberfest

NOVEMBER

Harvest festival

43rd annual Key Biscayne walk and run

DECEMBER

All Christmas related-events

Rotary’s Key Biscayne Winefest

Winterfest and Winterfest boat parade

FEBRUARY

KBCF’s Aqua Party (2021)

KB Children's Business Fair (2021)

Charities and foundation events

The KB Children's Business Fair

Plus ...

Summer camps/winter camps/ spring break camps

City Theater’s City Shorts performances

Partial list of events that were cancelled in the Greater Miami-Dade County area

MARCH

Feast with the Beasts on March – Zoo Miami

Inter Miami inaugural soccer game

Miami Film Festival / all remaining showings

Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

Calle Ocho Festival

Miami Open Tennis Tournament

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

Ultra Music Festival

Inter Miami opening hometown match

2020 Miami City Ballet Gala

Jazz in the Gardens @ Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Symphony Orchestra concerts on March 13th, 14th, 15th

Miami Beach Pride

Miami Home Show, Mana Wynwood Convention Center

University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

2020 statewide Holocaust Event at Nova Southeastern University

APRIL

2020 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in Miami (April 23)

Retro Pop Con Miami

MAY

Winter Music Conference

JUNE

Diana Ross concert

OCTOBER

MIA 5k Run

DECEMBER

Art Basel

JANUARY

MLK parade

FEBRUARY

Coconut Grove Art Festival

Miami Boat Show

NASCAR Homestead Race

PLUS …

All Miami Book Fair Events

All Major League Baseball spring training games and opening games

Florida Panthers hockey games

Disney World Theme Parks in Orlando

Universal theme Park in Orlando

MDC Auditorium, live performances

All large American Airlines Arena events, including Miami Heat games

All museums

Adrienne Arsht Center. All performances

Major concerts and performances in theaters/venues

The Deering Estate. All activities

Fairchild Tropical Marden. All activities

South Miami Dade Cultural Art Center