Crime victim appreciates police, wonders about responsible parents

Regarding the Key Biscayne police … Coming from our experience, when the kid that stole and destroyed our golf car was arrested right in front of us, we feel that the police have done -- and are doing -- a great job.

After the investigation, the officer and two detectives came over to talk to us, ask questions and give us an update.

My husband gave the father of the arrested teenager a chance to pay for damages. We asked that as part of our deal we wanted for the kid to come to our home to apologize and talk to us. The dad, an arrogant attorney avoiding accountability, ignored our requests, so we ended up pressing charges. Now, they’ll have to deal with attorneys and the prosecutor.

The KB police were diligent and truly did their work. The arresting officer must be in his late twenties and a college graduate. He is doing this work because he loves it! He’s out there every Friday night having to run after these idiots ruining our community. He’s a very decent man! The detectives were amazing!!

They are working very hard to keep this community safe. On the other hand, where are the parents of these individuals?

Jane Morales