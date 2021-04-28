Crime victim frustrated by police excuses when they are called

I am writing to you as a Key Biscayne resident with over 36 years living on the island. We are originally from Venezuela (my wife) and Hungary (me), and have raised three children with good educations.

It is sad what is happening on this island where taxes are high, and yet when we need police work we only get traffic tickets. But when needed for other problems they are not available.

My golf cart was stolen a few weeks back, when other carts were stolen. My cart is the one found crushed against the mailbox on Fernwood; the owner of the house called the police that night and the answer was, “Will send when available.”

Last Saturday at 6 p.m. my daughter was driving on Crandon Boulevard and saw a group of teenagers with some heavy objects being moved, she called the police and got the same answer, “We have no one available at this time.” WHERE ARE THE POLICE WHEN NEEDED??

This is unacceptable in this village. We need more patrolling and maybe less dog parks, and less entertainment areas, but definitely more police vigilance -- not traffic watchers.

Best regards,

Peter Hoffmann