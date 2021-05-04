While 2022 seems very far away, the race for Governor of Florida is now off and running with former Gov. Charlie Crist declaring his candidacy Tuesday.

He is the first Democrat to formally declare intentions to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist made the announcement on Tuesday via his Twitter feed.

“Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That’s a Florida for all — and that’s why I’m running for governor,” Crist wrote.

Crist, served as a Republican governor between 2007 and 201. He then won election as a Democrat to Congress, representing the St. Petersburg area in 2016

Also rumored to be considering running in the Democratic primary is Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried.

Val Demings, a congresswoman from Orlando who helped prosecute the first impeachment case against Donald Trump, is considering a challenge either to Republicans DeSantis or U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Demings posted what looked an awful lot like a campaign video on her Twitter page, writing, “Ready for the moment.”

Crist’s Twitter video recall Crist as a governor, saying that “today, Florida has a governor that’s only focused on his future, not yours.”

