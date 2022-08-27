Miami seems to be a popular place for Lieutenant Governors.

On Saturday, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist will be in Hialeah and is expected to announce his selection for lieutenant governor candidate.

According to a Tweet by CBS-4-Miami, Crist plans to name Karla Hernández-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade union as his running mate.

The Honduran descent Hernández-Mats, 42, is a Miami native.

Florida’s current lieutenant governor is Jeanette M. Nuñez, also of Miami-Dade. She was the first Hispanic female lieutenant governor of Florida.